Au/Ra’s “Panic Room” Attains Gold Certification In United States

“Panic Room” reaches the gold threshold in the United States.

Au/Ra in Panic Room // Sony Music

Thanks to her breakthrough “Panic Room,” Au/Ra has earned her first US song certification.

According to the RIAA, “Panic Room” reached the gold level on June 1, 2020. The award confirms 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

A hit in several international markets, “Panic Room” also found an audience in the United States following its 2018 release. It gained particular momentum following the release of the CamelPhat dance remix, which helped the song become a multi-week #1 on the US Dance Radio Chart.

An enduring track, “Panic Room” is still resonating with streaming listeners. The 2018 song was actually on Spotify’s Pop Rising playlist as recently as a few months ago.

