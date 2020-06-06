Post Malone’s “Circles” Earns 5x Platinum Award In Australia

Post Malone’s enduring hit “Circles” just climbed to a new multi-platinum tier in Australia.
The global smash has officially earned a 5x platinum accreditation from ARIA. The award confirms 350,000 in Australian units.
Featured on Post Malone’s hit album “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” “Circles” went as high as #2 on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. A forty-week veteran of the chart, it remains impressively positioned at #27 on the latest listing.
“Circles” also holds platinum or multi-platinum status in markets like Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom. It has not yet formally earned a certification in Post’s US home but is definitely eligible for multi-platinum recognition.
