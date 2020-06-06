in Music News

Post Malone’s “Circles” Earns 5x Platinum Award In Australia

“Circles” peaked at #2 during its Australian chart run.

Post Malone’s enduring hit “Circles” just climbed to a new multi-platinum tier in Australia.

The global smash has officially earned a 5x platinum accreditation from ARIA. The award confirms 350,000 in Australian units.

Featured on Post Malone’s hit album “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” “Circles” went as high as #2 on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. A forty-week veteran of the chart, it remains impressively positioned at #27 on the latest listing.

“Circles” also holds platinum or multi-platinum status in markets like Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom. It has not yet formally earned a certification in Post’s US home but is definitely eligible for multi-platinum recognition.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

