Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” Reaches 7x Platinum In Australia, “Before You Go” Earns 2x Platinum Award

Capaldi just picked up new multi-platinum awards in Australia.

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved | Universal Music

Lewis Capaldi’s global breakthrough and more recent hit just attained new multi-platinum awards in Australia.

“Someone You Love,” his worldwide phenomenon, reached 7x platinum this past week. Confirmed by ARIA, the award confirms 490,000 in Australian units.

“Before You Go” concurrently reached 2x platinum, signifying 140,000 in Australian units.

Both songs remain on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. “Someone You Loved,” which has spent 63 weeks on the chart, peaked at #4. “Before You Go,” a veteran of the chart for 28 weeks, went as high as #7.

