Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Secures 2x Platinum Honor In Australia

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” just received a multi-platinum ARIA accreditation in Australia.
The hit single has officially been certified 2x platinum in the Land Down Under. The award signifies 140,000 in Australian units.
“Intentions” appears on Justin Bieber’s 2020 album “Changes.” It has been a hit in numerous markets, reaching as high as #2 on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.
Still a strong performer in the nation, “Intentions” appears at #15 on this week’s chart. It has spent a total of 17 weeks on the listing.
