in Music News

Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Secures 2x Platinum Honor In Australia

The hit collaboration reaches 2x platinum in Australia.

Justin Bieber - Intentions Video | Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” just received a multi-platinum ARIA accreditation in Australia.

The hit single has officially been certified 2x platinum in the Land Down Under. The award signifies 140,000 in Australian units.

“Intentions” appears on Justin Bieber’s 2020 album “Changes.” It has been a hit in numerous markets, reaching as high as #2 on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Still a strong performer in the nation, “Intentions” appears at #15 on this week’s chart. It has spent a total of 17 weeks on the listing.

intentionsJustin Bieberquavo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Post Malone’s “Circles” Earns 5x Platinum Award In Australia

“Sour Candy” With BLACKPINK, “Rain On Me” With Ariana Grande, “Shallow” With Bradley Cooper Ranked As Lady Gaga’s Top YouTube Songs During “Chromatica” Release