Miranda Lambert Earns 2x Platinum Award For Carrie Underwood Collab “Somethin’ Bad,” Platinum Honor For “Little Red Wagon”

Two singles from Miranda Lambert’s “Platinum” album just earned new certifications in the United States.

According to the RIAA, Lambert’s “Somethin’ Bad (with Carrie Underwood)” reached 2x platinum on June 3, 2020. The award confirms at least 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Lambert meanwhile scored a platinum honor for “Little Red Wagon,” signifying 1 million units.

Both served as radio singles from the aforementioned “Platinum” album. “Somethin’ Bad” notably hit #1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and peaked in the Top 20 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It also formed the basis for “Oh, Sunday Night,” one of Underwood’s theme songs for the “Sunday Night Football” opening.

“Little Red Wagon” is a cover of Audra Mae’s 2012 release.