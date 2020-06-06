in Music News

Miranda Lambert Earns 2x Platinum Award For Carrie Underwood Collab “Somethin’ Bad,” Platinum Honor For “Little Red Wagon”

Miranda Lambert just earned new RIAA certifications.

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood - Somethin' Bad Video Screen | RCA Records

Two singles from Miranda Lambert’s “Platinum” album just earned new certifications in the United States.

According to the RIAA, Lambert’s “Somethin’ Bad (with Carrie Underwood)” reached 2x platinum on June 3, 2020. The award confirms at least 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Lambert meanwhile scored a platinum honor for “Little Red Wagon,” signifying 1 million units.

Both served as radio singles from the aforementioned “Platinum” album. “Somethin’ Bad” notably hit #1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and peaked in the Top 20 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It also formed the basis for “Oh, Sunday Night,” one of Underwood’s theme songs for the “Sunday Night Football” opening.

“Little Red Wagon” is a cover of Audra Mae’s 2012 release.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

