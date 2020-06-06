in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Enjoys 3rd Week At #1 In Australia; Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK Earn Top Debut

“ROCKSTAR” holds at #1, “Sour Candy” makes the Top 10.

DaBaby - Blame It On Baby Cover, courtesy of Interscope

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s worldwide hit “ROCKSTAR” unsurprisingly adds another week to its reign as Australia’s #1 song.

“ROCKSTAR” enjoys a third week at #1 on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Its closest competition again comes from Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” which holds at #2 on singles as Gaga’s “Chromatica” debuts atop the album chart.

SAINt JHN’s former #1 “Roses” holds at #3, ahead of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#4) and Doja Cat’s “Say So” (#5).

— Lady Gaga also scores the week’s top debut, as her BLACKPINK collaboration “Sour Candy” starts at #8. The week’s other debuts come from Lewis Capaldi (“Bruises,” #46) and Tones and I (“Ur So F**kInG cOoL,” #49).

