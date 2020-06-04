in Music News

Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Worldwide Beautiful” hits #1 on the all-genre sales chart.

Kane Brown - Press Photo by Matthew Berinato, courtesy of RCA Records Nashville

Kane Brown released his new song “Worldwide Beautiful” Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, it was the best-selling song on US iTunes.

Indeed, “Worldwide Beautiful” is #1 on the all-genre sales chart as of press time at 6:15PM ET.

Benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, “Worldwide Beautiful” offers a message of unity. The perennially relevant urge carries particular significance now, as America (and the world at large) confronts systemic prejudice and inequality.

Kane Brown wrote “Worldwide Beautiful” with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt. Dann Huff handled production.

