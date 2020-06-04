Avril Lavigne Scheduled To Perform On June 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Avril Lavigne, who last appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in February 2019, will make a remote appearance next week.

The singer-songwriter is set to perform as part of the June 11 “At Home Edition” episode. That night’s broadcast will also feature video appearances by Anthony Mackie and Guy Raz.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” musical guests include Gary Clark Jr (June 4), BENEE and Gus Dapperton (June 8), Sia (June 9), and Lenny Kravitz (June 10).

Full listings are below; all lineups, as a reminder, are subject to change:

Thursday, June 4: At Home Edition: Senator Bernie Sanders, Dr. Bernice A. King, Wyatt Cenac and musical guest Gary Clark, Jr with The Roots. Show 1273E

Friday, June 5: TBD Repeat.

Monday, June 8: At Home Edition: John Oliver, Spike Lee and musical guest Benee Ft. Gus Dapperton. Show 1274E

Tuesday, June 9: At Home Edition: Queer Eye’s Fab Five, Christian Slater and musical guest Sia. Show 1275E

Wednesday, June 10: At Home Edition: Jamie Dornan, Impractical Jokers and musical guest Lenny Kravitz. Show 1276E

Thursday, June 11: At Home Edition: Anthony Mackie, Guy Raz and musical guest Avril Lavigne. Show 1277E