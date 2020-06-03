Every Track From BTS Member SUGA/AGUST D’s “D-2” Mixtape Debuts In Top 25 Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart

Signposted by their strong opening week presence on the US iTunes store, all ten tracks from AGUST D’s (BTS member SUGA) “D-2” mixtape debut on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.

Focus track “Daechwita” leads the way with a #2 launch, trailing only another high-profile release in Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me.”

“Strange,” featuring his BTS bandmate RM, is the album’s next-best performer at #10.

“Burn It (featuring MAX)” arrives at #12, ahead of “What Do You Think?” (#13), “Moonlight” (#14), “People” (#16), “28 (featuring NiiHWA)” (#19), “Dear My Friend (featuring Kim Jong Wan)” (#20), “Interlude: Set Me Free” (#22), and “Honsool” (#24).