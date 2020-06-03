in Music News

Every Track From BTS Member SUGA/AGUST D’s “D-2” Mixtape Debuts In Top 25 Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart

Tracks from “D-2” fared well during the first week of tracking.

Suga/Agust D - Daechwita video images courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Signposted by their strong opening week presence on the US iTunes store, all ten tracks from AGUST D’s (BTS member SUGA) “D-2” mixtape debut on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.

Focus track “Daechwita” leads the way with a #2 launch, trailing only another high-profile release in Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me.”

“Strange,” featuring his BTS bandmate RM, is the album’s next-best performer at #10.

“Burn It (featuring MAX)” arrives at #12, ahead of “What Do You Think?” (#13), “Moonlight” (#14), “People” (#16), “28 (featuring NiiHWA)” (#19), “Dear My Friend (featuring Kim Jong Wan)” (#20), “Interlude: Set Me Free” (#22), and “Honsool” (#24).

agust dbtsmaxrmsuga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gunna Reaches #1 on Billboard Artist 100 Chart, The 1975 Re-Enters At #2, AGUST D Debuts At #4

Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” Debuts On Billboard Digital Song Sales, Key Dance/Electronic Charts After One Day Of Tracking