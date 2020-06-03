in Music News

Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” Debuts On Billboard Digital Song Sales, Key Dance/Electronic Charts After One Day Of Tracking

“Sour Candy” made a big impact late in the tracking period.

Lady Gaga - Chromatica audio cover | Interscope/YouTube

Despite not launching until the final day of the May 22-28 sales and streaming tracking period, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” made a big impression – particularly on the sales front.

The song arrives at #25 on Billboard’s all-genre Digital Song Sales listing. It fared particularly well against other dance/electronic competition, earning #3 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs Chart.

Coupled with solid early streaming (enough for #17 on Dance/Electronic Streaming Songs), “Sour Candy” arrives at #8 on the all-encompassing Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart. That chart accounts for radio activity in addition to sales and streaming numbers (though “Sour Candy” itself only received nominal airplay this week).

“Sour Candy” appears on Gaga’s “Chromatica” album, which launched May 29 and is expected to debut as a dominant #1.

