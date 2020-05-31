The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 3rd Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” continues its run atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Played ~6,597 times during the May 24-30 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a third week at #1. The count tops last week’s mark by 98 spins.
Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” the recipient of ~6,219 spins (+48), spends another week at #2.
Post Malone’s “Circles” stays put at #3 on this week’s chart, and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” keeps the #4 position. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” also holds in place, retaining the #5 ranking on this week’s Hot AC chart.
