The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 3rd Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song

“Blinding Lights” is still the king of the Hot AC format.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” continues its run atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played ~6,597 times during the May 24-30 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a third week at #1. The count tops last week’s mark by 98 spins.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” the recipient of ~6,219 spins (+48), spends another week at #2.

Post Malone’s “Circles” stays put at #3 on this week’s chart, and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” keeps the #4 position. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” also holds in place, retaining the #5 ranking on this week’s Hot AC chart.

