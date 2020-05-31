DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Enters Top 10 At Rhythmic Radio

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” makes another gain at rhythmic radio, officially earning a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase chart.
Up three places, “ROCKSTAR” grabs #10 on the listing. The hit collaboration received ~3,442 spins during the May 24-30 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 740 spins. It trails only Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” (+841) as the week’s #2 airplay gainer.
“ROCKSTAR” is the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s rhythmic chart. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” retains the listing’s #1 position.
