Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Enters Top 30 On Pop Radio Chart

“Blueberry Faygo” rises on this week’s pop radio listing.

As it holds its Top 5 position on the rhythmic radio chart and enters the Top 15 on the urban chart, Lil Mosey’s radio breakthrough “Blueberry Faygo” makes another jump on the Mediabase pop radio listing.

The song officially enters the Top 30 on this week’s chart.

Played 2,336 times during the May 24-30 tracking period, “Blueberry Faygo” ascends five spots to a new peak of #27. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 562 plays.

— “Blueberry Faygo” concurrently spends another week at #4 on the rhythmic chart, while rising two places to #15 on the urban listing.

