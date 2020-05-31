Songs By Doja Cat, DaBaby, Katy Perry, Young T & Bugsey Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Four songs officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #46, Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The song received 1,159 spins during the May 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 568.

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” also rises eleven places, ascending from #47 to #36. The buzzy collaboration garnered 1,053 spins (+465).

Credited with 977 spins (+302), Katy Perry’s “Daisies” rises four places to #39.

Up two places, Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One)” makes its Top 40 bow at #40. It received 910 spins (+189).