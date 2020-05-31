in Music News

Songs By Doja Cat, DaBaby, Katy Perry, Young T & Bugsey Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Like That,” “ROCKSTAR,” “Daisies,” and “Don’t Rush” debut on the pop radio chart.

Doja Cat & Gucci Mane - Like That Audio Cover | YouTube/RCA

Four songs officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #46, Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The song received 1,159 spins during the May 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 568.

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” also rises eleven places, ascending from #47 to #36. The buzzy collaboration garnered 1,053 spins (+465).

Credited with 977 spins (+302), Katy Perry’s “Daisies” rises four places to #39.

Up two places, Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One)” makes its Top 40 bow at #40. It received 910 spins (+189).

dababydaisiesdoja catdon't rushgucci maneheadie onekaty perrylike thatrockstarroddy ricchyoung t & bugsey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Songs By Black Eyed Peas, Gabby Barrett, Surf Mesa, Ashe, Roddy Ricch Make Top 50 At Pop Radio