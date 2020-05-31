Songs By Black Eyed Peas, Gabby Barrett, Surf Mesa, Ashe, Roddy Ricch Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,”** Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee),” Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story,” and Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” officially earn Top 50 positions at pop radio.

Played 543 times during the May 24-30 tracking period (+417), “Mamacita” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #63 last week.

“I Hope” concurrently rises six places to #47. The country crossover received 427 pop spins this week, topping last week’s mark by 145 plays.

Up three places, “ily” earns #48 courtesy of its 421 plays (+22).

“Moral Of The Story” also rises three places, in its case moving from #52 to #49. It received 406 tracking week spins (+117).

Credited with 327 spins (+147), “High Fashion” jumps nine spots to #50.

**Editor’s Note: The Mediabase chart only formally credits Gabby Barrett at this point, but the belief is that many pop stations are (or will be) playing the Charlie Puth version.