Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Level Of Concern” enjoys a third week as alternative’s #1 song.

twenty one pilots - Level Of Concern video screen | Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic/WMG

twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” continues its reign as the leading song at alternative radio.

Played 3,358 times during the May 24-30 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” spends a third week atop the Mediabase alternative chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 30 plays.

The Killers’ “Caution,” which received 2,809 spins (-217), spends another week in the #2 position.

The consistency also applies to positions #3 and #4; Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna” and Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” stay in those respective positions this week.

Up one place, AJR’s “Bang!” improves to #5 despite a slight airplay loss.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

