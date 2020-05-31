Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” continues its reign as the leading song at alternative radio.

Played 3,358 times during the May 24-30 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” spends a third week atop the Mediabase alternative chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 30 plays.

The Killers’ “Caution,” which received 2,809 spins (-217), spends another week in the #2 position.

The consistency also applies to positions #3 and #4; Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna” and Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” stay in those respective positions this week.

Up one place, AJR’s “Bang!” improves to #5 despite a slight airplay loss.