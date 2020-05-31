Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Last year, Mustard and Roddy Ricch reached #1 at urban radio with their collaboration “Ballin.”

This week, the artists return to the top with “High Fashion.”

The song, which credits Roddy Ricch as the lead and Mustard as the featured act, rises two places to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart. It received ~6,317 spins during the May 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 473 spins.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce),” the previous #1, falls to #2 with ~6,119 spins (-205).

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” drops one spot to #3, and Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove” holds at #4. Roddy Ricch’s previous, enduring single “The Box” stays at the #5 position.