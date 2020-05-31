Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Remains #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyoncé)” cedes its throne at urban radio but remains the biggest song at the rhythmic format.

Played ~6,803 times during the May 24-30 tracking period, “Savage” enjoys a second week at #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 145 plays.

Its closest competition comes from Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard),” which rises one spot to #2 on the strength of its ~6,587 spins (+134).

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” slides one spot to #3, and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” holds at #4. Doja Cat’s “Say So” concurrently keeps the #5 position.