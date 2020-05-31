in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Remains #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Savage” spends a second week at #1.

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix cover courtesy of 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyoncé)” cedes its throne at urban radio but remains the biggest song at the rhythmic format.

Played ~6,803 times during the May 24-30 tracking period, “Savage” enjoys a second week at #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 145 plays.

Its closest competition comes from Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard),” which rises one spot to #2 on the strength of its ~6,587 spins (+134).

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” slides one spot to #3, and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” holds at #4. Doja Cat’s “Say So” concurrently keeps the #5 position.

beyoncedoja catDrakelil moseymegan thee stallionmustardroddy ricchsavage

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Enters Top 10 At Rhythmic Radio

Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart