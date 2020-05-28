TREASURE Arrives On Billboard Social 50 Chart Ahead Of Official Music Debut

Anticipation is definitely building for TREASURE’s official summer 2020 debut.

The proof? The new YG Entertainment boy group arrives on this week’s edition of the Billboard Social 50.

TREASURE starts at #40 on the chart, which ranks artists based on a variety of social engagement metrics. The group, notably, represents the only new entry on this week’s chart.

Set to officially debut its music in July, TREASURE has been amassing a passionate fan following through a variety of teasers and “Treasure Map” videos. The clips consistently amass six-figure view counts on YouTube, and given the group’s debut on the Social 50, also spur ample social conversation.