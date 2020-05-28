Dakota Johnson Scheduled For June 3 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will resume its garage edition episodes next week, and one of the upcoming installments will feature Dakota Johnson.
According to CBS, the actress will appear for a remote interview on the Wednesday, June 3 “Late Late Show.” The episode will also feature an appearance by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.
Other upcoming “Corden” guests include Doja Cat (June 1), Michael Sheen (June 2), and Anna Kendrick (June 4). Official listings follow:
Thursday, May 28
Jay Duplass; Alexandra Daddario; stand-up comedy performance by Noah Gardenswartz (OAD: 9/11/19)
Friday, May 29
Jamie Lee Curtis; Thomas Middleditch; musical performance by Pardison Fontaine feat. Offset (OAD: 11/25/19)
Monday, June 1
Keegan-Michael Key; Todrick Hall; musical performance by Doja Cat (n)
Tuesday, June 2
Michael Sheen; musical performance by M. Ward (n)
Wednesday, June 3
Dakota Johnson; mayor Eric Garcetti (n)
Thursday, June 4
Anna Kendrick; musical performance by Alanis Morissette (n)
