Dakota Johnson Scheduled For June 3 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Dakota Johnson will appear remotely.

Dakota Johnson on Corden | Sonja Flemming/CBS

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will resume its garage edition episodes next week, and one of the upcoming installments will feature Dakota Johnson.

According to CBS, the actress will appear for a remote interview on the Wednesday, June 3 “Late Late Show.” The episode will also feature an appearance by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.

Other upcoming “Corden” guests include Doja Cat (June 1), Michael Sheen (June 2), and Anna Kendrick (June 4). Official listings follow:

Thursday, May 28

Jay Duplass; Alexandra Daddario; stand-up comedy performance by Noah Gardenswartz (OAD: 9/11/19)

Friday, May 29

Jamie Lee Curtis; Thomas Middleditch; musical performance by Pardison Fontaine feat. Offset (OAD: 11/25/19)

Monday, June 1

Keegan-Michael Key; Todrick Hall; musical performance by Doja Cat (n)

Tuesday, June 2

Michael Sheen; musical performance by M. Ward (n)

Wednesday, June 3

Dakota Johnson; mayor Eric Garcetti (n)

Thursday, June 4

Anna Kendrick; musical performance by Alanis Morissette (n)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

