Nick Jonas Appearing, Charli XCX Performing On June 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

All three Jonas Brothers recently made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

Next week, one brother will make another remote appearance on the show.

NBC confirms Nick Jonas for the June 2 edition of the late-night talk show. Jonas will be an interview guest on the episode. Joel McHale will also be an interview guest, while Charli XCX will deliver a musical performance.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? NBC’s official listings follow:

Thursday, May 28: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, Amy Poehler, and more. Show 52820

Friday, May 29: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Miley Cyrus, Barack Obama, Steve Carell, and more.

Monday, June 1: At Home Edition: Lady Gaga and musical guest Little Big Town. Show 1270E

Tuesday, June 2: At Home Edition: Joel McHale, Nick Jonas and musical guest Charli XCX. Show 1271E

Wednesday, June 3: At Home Edition: Rachel McAdams and musical guest Sia. Show 1272E