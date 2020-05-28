in TV News

Nick Jonas Appearing, Charli XCX Performing On June 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

The episode will also feature a chat with Joel McHale.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1212 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 25, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

All three Jonas Brothers recently made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

Next week, one brother will make another remote appearance on the show.

NBC confirms Nick Jonas for the June 2 edition of the late-night talk show. Jonas will be an interview guest on the episode. Joel McHale will also be an interview guest, while Charli XCX will deliver a musical performance.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? NBC’s official listings follow:

Thursday, May 28: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, Amy Poehler, and more. Show 52820
Friday, May 29: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Miley Cyrus, Barack Obama, Steve Carell, and more.
Monday, June 1: At Home Edition: Lady Gaga and musical guest Little Big Town. Show 1270E
Tuesday, June 2: At Home Edition: Joel McHale, Nick Jonas and musical guest Charli XCX. Show 1271E
Wednesday, June 3: At Home Edition: Rachel McAdams and musical guest Sia. Show 1272E

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

