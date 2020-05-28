in TV News

Doja Cat, M. Ward, Alanis Morissette Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

CBS just announced new “Corden” performances.

Doja Cat - Say So video screen | RCA/Kemosabe

After taking a break from original episodes this past week, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will return with new garage installments next week. The episodes will again feature a combination of remote celebrity appearances and segments filmed in Corden’s home.

Of the four new episodes set to air, three will feature musical performances.

Doja Cat will perform on the June 1 installment, closing an episode that also features chats with Keegan-Michael Key and Todrick Hall.

M. Ward will perform as part of a June 2 broadcast that also features Michael Sheen, while Alanis Morissette will perform as part of a June 4 lineup that also includes an interview with Anna Kendrick.

All “Corden” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

Alanis Morissettecbsdoja catjames cordenm wardthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dakota Johnson Scheduled For June 3 “Late Late Show With James Corden”