The Killers Scheduled To Perform On June 1 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The Killers will be delivering yet another remote performance in support of new album “Imploding The Mirage.”

The band, which recently played “CBS This Morning,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will perform on the June 1 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Jennifer Garner.

Other upcoming “Ellen” musical guests include Alanis Morissette (May 28), Ricky Martin (June 2), James Bay (June 3), Avett Brothers (June 4) and Of Monsters and Men (June 5).

All “Ellen” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.