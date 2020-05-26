in TV News

The Killers Scheduled To Perform On June 1 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The Killers will deliver a remote performance on “Ellen.”

The Killers - Press photo by Olivia Bee, courtesy of Island

The Killers will be delivering yet another remote performance in support of new album “Imploding The Mirage.”

The band, which recently played “CBS This Morning,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will perform on the June 1 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Jennifer Garner.

Other upcoming “Ellen” musical guests include Alanis Morissette (May 28), Ricky Martin (June 2), James Bay (June 3), Avett Brothers (June 4) and Of Monsters and Men (June 5).

All “Ellen” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

the ellen degeneres showthe killers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Doja Cat & Gucci Mane, Lil Mosey Added By Z100 New York

Update Regarding Lady Gaga & Little Big Town On June 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”