Songs By Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Doja Cat & Gucci Mane, Lil Mosey Added By Z100 New York

Z100 New York added three songs to its playlist this week, formally picking up a superstar pop collaboration, the follow-up to a multi-format megahit, and a rising artist’s breakthrough single.

Those new playlist additions, in that order, are Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo.” Z100 announced the pickups in conjunction with the May 26 pop radio add board.

“Rain On Me” and “Blueberry Faygo” are already charting at pop radio. “Like That” was just below this past week’s Top 40 – and on track to get there this week.