Madison Beer Chats About Independent Approach To Music, Performs “Selfish” On “Live With Kelly & Ryan” (Watch Now)

Tuesday’s “Live With Kelly & Ryan” featured an appearance by Madison Beer.

Joining via Skype, the 21-year-old artist discussed her independent approach to making music. Beer touched on the process of gaining confidence to pursue her artistic vision – and the satisfaction that comes from seeing her music resonate with fans.

Not simply there to chat, the singer-songwriter also performed her 2020 release “Selfish.” Released on Valentine’s Day, the track now boasts almost 70 million global Spotify streams.

Following Tuesday morning’s broadcast, “Live” shared video highlights from both the interview and performance. Those clips are featured below: