Billboard Hot 100: Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Becomes #1 Song In America, DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Top 5

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This week, it rises to #1.

Up four places from last week’s position, “Savage” supplants Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” as the #1 song in America. It becomes the first Hot 100 leader for Megan and seventh solo #1 for Beyonce.

“Savage” fared well on the sales, streaming and radio fronts this week. It rises to #1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales, holds at #2 on Streaming Songs and rises to #8 on Radio Songs.

Doja Cat’s “Say So” appears at #2 on this week’s chart. Of note: with the original version contributing the majority of points, Nicki Minaj is no longer credited. She still receives credit for the song’s past two weeks on the chart, including its visit to #1.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” rises one spot to #3, while DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” climbs four places to a new high of #4. Drake’s “Toosie Slide” concurrently ascends one rung to #5.

— The aforementioned “Stuck With U” drops to #13 this week.