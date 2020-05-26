in Music News

Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X,” Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Debut In Top 40 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“X” and “Daisies” make the Hot 100’s Top 40.

Jonas Brothers - XV Cover, courtesy of Republic Records

Two of last week’s highest-profile new singles make the Top 40 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)” starts at #33 on this week’s edition of the chart, while Katy Perry’s “Daisies” enters at #40.

Both songs posted strong opening week sales numbers – each, in fact, spent time atop the US iTunes song sales chart. They have also been gaining early traction at pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

“X” and “Daisies” generated further Hot 100 activity courtesy of their initial audio and video streaming numbers.

The two songs, interestingly, each received exposure during music competition series this week. Katy Perry performed “Daisies” on the finale of “American Idol,” while the “X” video aired on “The Voice” (on which Nick Jonas is a coach).

