Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Rain On Me” convincingly tops this week’s pop radio add boar.

Like it does at hot adult contemporary radio, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The single received a welcome befitting its high-profile collaborators, garnering adds from 131 Mediabase-monitored pop stations on impact.

Picked up by 42 stations, Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” takes second place on the add board.

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)” follows in third place with 34 pickups, while an add count of 33 slots Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” in fourth. Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane),” which landed at 23 new stations, grabs fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Katy Perry’s “Daisies” (6th-most), Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” (7th-most), DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” (8th-most, tie), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” (8th-most, tie), and Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” (10th-most).

