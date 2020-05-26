Anna Kendrick Scheduled For June 1 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

In re-runs this week, NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return with original broadcasts next week.

The first of those broadcasts will feature Anna Kendrick.

The actress will appear for a remote interview on the Monday, June 1 edition of the late-night talk show. Kendrick will be appearing in support of her new HBO Max series “Love Life.”

In addition to the Kendrick appearance, the June 1 “Late Night” will feature a chat with Action Bronson. Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, May 26: Day Drinking with Kelly Clarkson. Guests Rachel Maddow, Dylan McDermott and musical guest Rita Ora. Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/1/18)

Wednesday, May 27: Day Drinking with Ina Garten. Guests Ice T and Paul Schrader. Tucker Rule sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/6/19)

Thursday, May 28: Day Drinking with Rihanna. Guests Aubrey Plaza and Louie Anderson. Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 6/20/19)

Friday, May 29: Day Drinking with Jonas Brothers. Guests Aidy Bryant and Rep. Eric Swalwell. Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/21/20)

Monday, June 1: New content shot remotely featuring guests Anna Kendrick (Love Life) and Action Bronson (F*ck, That’s Delicious). Show 0993A.

Tuesday, June 2: New content shot remotely featuring guest Tracee Ellis Ross (The High Note). Show 0994A.