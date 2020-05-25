in Music News

The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Rockets Into Top 20 As Active Rock Radio’s Greatest Airplay Gainer

The song’s impressive increase nearly doubled that of the #2 gainer.

Death By Rock and Roll Cover - Fearless Records / The Chamber Group

The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” enjoys a hot start at radio, rocketing into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase active rock airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Death By Rock And Roll” makes this week’s listing at #20. The new single, which is the band’s first release since signing with Fearless Records, received 463 spins during the May 17-23 tracking period.

The count tops last week’s mark by 386, signifying the week’s greatest airplay gain. The figure nearly doubles that of the #2 gain (+196, posted by Five Finger Death Punch’s #9 “A Little Bit Off”).

The Pretty Reckless last charted at active rock radio with “Back To The River (featuring Warren Haynes),” a cut off the band’s 2016 album “Who You Selling For.”

