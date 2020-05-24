Kevin Hart Appears, Answers “Burning Questions” On Memorial Day “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

It may be Memorial Day, but “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will be airing a new installment.

Monday’s “Ellen” features a remote appearance by Kevin Hart. The comedy superstar chats with Ellen about a variety of subjects, including quarantine life, backyard camping, his “mental bootcamp,” and his new audiobook “The Decision.”

Hart additionally appears in a new, charity edition of the show’s popular “Burning Questions” segment.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but videos from Hart’s appearance are already available. Encompassing the interview and “Burning Questions” segment, those videos follow: