in TV News

Kevin Hart Appears, Answers “Burning Questions” On Memorial Day “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Kevin Hart appears on Monday’s edition of “Ellen.”

Kevin Hart on 5/25/20 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Video screen courtesy of Warner Bros/EllenTV Publicity

It may be Memorial Day, but “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will be airing a new installment.

Monday’s “Ellen” features a remote appearance by Kevin Hart. The comedy superstar chats with Ellen about a variety of subjects, including quarantine life, backyard camping, his “mental bootcamp,” and his new audiobook “The Decision.”

Hart additionally appears in a new, charity edition of the show’s popular “Burning Questions” segment.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but videos from Hart’s appearance are already available. Encompassing the interview and “Burning Questions” segment, those videos follow:

kevin hartthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Katy Perry, Doja Cat & Gucci Mane, DaBaby & Roddy Ricch, CYN Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio