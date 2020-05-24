Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” Remains #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Last week, Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” rose to #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

This week, it retains its #1 position.

Indeed, “Unforgettable” secures a second week at #1 thanks to its ~1,737 tracking week spins. The count trails last week’s mark by 19 but keeps “Unforgettable” ahead of the pack.

Grey Daze’s “Sickness,” which received ~1,541 spins during the May 17-23 tracking period (-28), rises one spot to #2.

Bad Wolves’ “Sober” ascends one position to #3, and Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” falls two places to #4. Pearl Jam’s “Superblood Wolfmoon” holds steady at the #5 position on this week’s chart.