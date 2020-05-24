in Music News

Songs By Katy Perry, Doja Cat & Gucci Mane, DaBaby & Roddy Ricch, CYN Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Daisies,” “Like That,” “ROCKSTAR,” and “Drinks” are approaching the chart.

Katy Perry by Liza Voloshin, PR photo courtesy of Capitol Rcords

Katy Perry’s “Daisies,” Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane),” DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” and CYN’s “Drinks” continue to make waves beneath the 40-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The four songs officially enter the pop format’s Top 50 this week.

Played 675 times during the May 17-23 tracking period (+419), “Daisies” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #56 last week.

Up sixteen places, “Like That” earns #45. The “Say So” follow-up garnered 612 tracking period plays (+397).

A spin count of 602 (+299) concurrently lifts “ROCKSTAR” eight places to #46.

“Drinks” meanwhile enjoys a three-place rise to #49. The CYN single garnered 466 spins (+142).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

