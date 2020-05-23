in Music News, New Music

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Global & US YouTube Music Videos Charts

“GOOBA” remains the most popular music video on YouTube.

6ix9ine - GOOBA Video Screen

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” remained a major attraction during its second week of release, retaining its #1 positions on the Global and YouTube Music Videos Charts.

“GOOBA” keeps #1 on the Global chart courtesy of the 62.3 million views it received during the May 15-21 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by more than 50% — but still more than doubles that achieved by any other video this week.

“GOOBA” meanwhile keeps the US throne with 16.4 million second-week views in the US.

The hit helps 6ix9ine retain fairly prominent positioning on the YouTube Artists charts. He takes #11 on this week’s Global Artists chart (down from #3 last week) and #8 on the US Artists chart (down from #1 last week).

6ix9inegooba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Video Debuts In Top 5 On Global & US YouTube Music Videos Chart