6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Global & US YouTube Music Videos Charts

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” remained a major attraction during its second week of release, retaining its #1 positions on the Global and YouTube Music Videos Charts.

“GOOBA” keeps #1 on the Global chart courtesy of the 62.3 million views it received during the May 15-21 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by more than 50% — but still more than doubles that achieved by any other video this week.

“GOOBA” meanwhile keeps the US throne with 16.4 million second-week views in the US.

The hit helps 6ix9ine retain fairly prominent positioning on the YouTube Artists charts. He takes #11 on this week’s Global Artists chart (down from #3 last week) and #8 on the US Artists chart (down from #1 last week).