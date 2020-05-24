Doja Cat’s “Say So” Celebrates 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Doja Cat’s “Say So” retains the #1 position on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played ~19,377 times during the May 17-23 tracking period, “Say So” enjoys a third week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 373 but keeps “Say So” ahead of the pack.
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which received ~18,981 spins (-389), again provides the closet competition.
Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” rises two spots to #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” slides one position to #4. Despite a slight loss in airplay, Harry Styles’ “Adore You” rises one place to #5 on this week’s chart.
