Doja Cat’s “Say So” Celebrates 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Say So” remains the biggest song at pop radio.

Doja Cat - Say So Video Screen | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Say So” retains the #1 position on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~19,377 times during the May 17-23 tracking period, “Say So” enjoys a third week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 373 but keeps “Say So” ahead of the pack.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which received ~18,981 spins (-389), again provides the closet competition.

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” rises two spots to #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” slides one position to #4. Despite a slight loss in airplay, Harry Styles’ “Adore You” rises one place to #5 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

