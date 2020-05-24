in Music News

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Songs By Jonas Brothers & Karol G, Harry Styles Reach Top 30

“Stuck With U,” “X,” and “Watermelon Sugar” were the biggest gainers at pop radio.

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande - Stuck With U Video Screen | UMG

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G),” and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” make big gains at pop radio.

“Stuck With U” enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while “X” and “Watermelon Sugar” debut inside the Top 30.

Played 6,407 times during the May 17-23 tracking period, “Stuck With U” rises four places to #18. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 1,432.

Below last week’s chart at #45, “X” makes this week’s listing at #26. The song received 2,887 spins during its tracking period (+2,214).

Up fourteen places, “Watermelon Sugar” makes its chart bow at #28. The song posted a tracking period play count of 2,035 (+1,227).

“X” was the pop format’s greatest airplay gainer this week. “Stuck With U” posted the second-greatest gain, while “Watermelon Sugar” enjoyed the #3 gain.

ariana grandeharry stylesjonas brothersJustin Bieberkarol gstuck with uwatermelon sugarx

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

