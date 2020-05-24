Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Songs By Jonas Brothers & Karol G, Harry Styles Reach Top 30

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G),” and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” make big gains at pop radio.

“Stuck With U” enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while “X” and “Watermelon Sugar” debut inside the Top 30.

Played 6,407 times during the May 17-23 tracking period, “Stuck With U” rises four places to #18. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 1,432.

Below last week’s chart at #45, “X” makes this week’s listing at #26. The song received 2,887 spins during its tracking period (+2,214).

Up fourteen places, “Watermelon Sugar” makes its chart bow at #28. The song posted a tracking period play count of 2,035 (+1,227).

“X” was the pop format’s greatest airplay gainer this week. “Stuck With U” posted the second-greatest gain, while “Watermelon Sugar” enjoyed the #3 gain.