The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” becomes a multi-week #1 at hot adult contemporary radio, as formalized by this week’s Mediabase chart.

Played ~6,521 times during the May 17-23 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a second week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The count tops last week’s mark by 72 plays.

Credited with ~6,193 spins (-140), Dua Lipa’s former #1 “Don’t Start Now” holds at #2 this week.

Post Malone’s “Circles” stays in the #3 position, while Harry Styles’ “Adore You” spends another week at #4. The consistency extends another place, as Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” keeps the #5 ranking on this week’s chart.