Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Video Debuts In Top 5 On Global & US YouTube Music Videos Chart

The buzzy video enjoyed a big week on YouTube.

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” enjoyed a big week on YouTube, debuting in the Top 5 on the platform’s Global and US Music Videos Charts.

Credited with 17.7 million views during the May 15-21 tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” starts at #5 on the global chart. It meanwhile grabs #4 on the US chart with 4.75 million views.

Billed as being “dedicated to touching,” the video is the top new entry on both charts. It, notably, did not arrive until the fourth day of the tracking period.

Its release also thrusts Styles back onto the Global YouTube Artists chart. The artist takes #84 on the listing, courtesy of his 42.6 million total tracking period YouTube streams.

“Watermelon Sugar” is the follow-up to Styles’ hit single “Adore You.”

