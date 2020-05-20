Little Richard, 6ix9ine Make First Appearances On Billboard Social 50 Chart

This week’s Billboard Social 50 chart features two first-timers: Little Richard and 6ix9ine.

The late Little Richard earns #5 on this week’s chart, which accounts for a variety of social engagement metrics. The iconic artist earns the spot as the world processed news of his May 9 passing.

6ix9ine meanwhile starts at #19 on the listing. The Social 50 debut coincides with the release of his new song “GOOBA,” which earned #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 (and was, along with Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” part of a debate about Billboard’s chart calculations).

BTS continues to rule the chart, celebrating a record 179th week at #1.