Little Richard, 6ix9ine Make First Appearances On Billboard Social 50 Chart

Little Richard and 6ix9ine appear in the Top 20 on this week’s chart.

This week’s Billboard Social 50 chart features two first-timers: Little Richard and 6ix9ine.

The late Little Richard earns #5 on this week’s chart, which accounts for a variety of social engagement metrics. The iconic artist earns the spot as the world processed news of his May 9 passing.

6ix9ine meanwhile starts at #19 on the listing. The Social 50 debut coincides with the release of his new song “GOOBA,” which earned #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 (and was, along with Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” part of a debate about Billboard’s chart calculations).

BTS continues to rule the chart, celebrating a record 179th week at #1.

