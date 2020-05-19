in Music News, TV News

Taylor Swift’s Live Versions Of “Cornelia Street,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts” Enter Top 20 on US iTunes Sales Chart

Swift performed the songs during the “City Of Lover” special.

Taylor Swift - Cornelia Street Live From Paris cover | Taylor Swift/YouTube | Featuring photo by Dave Hogan/TAS Rights Management

In conjunction with Sunday’s “City Of Lover Concert” broadcast, Taylor Swift released the associated live versions of the songs she performed. They have all spent Monday gaining traction on the US iTunes sales chart.

“Cornelia Street” and “Death By A Thousand Cuts” both reached the Top 20. As of press time at 11:55PM ET Monday night, the former is #12 and the latter is #18.

The other “City of Lover” tracks are positioned as follows:

25) Daylight
44) The Archer
47) Lover
69) You Need To Calm Down
73) ME!
119) The Man

The original version of Swift’s “Lover” album also received a boost from the special. It reached #3 on the chart earlier Monday — and currently sits at #4.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

