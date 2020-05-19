Taylor Swift’s Live Versions Of “Cornelia Street,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts” Enter Top 20 on US iTunes Sales Chart

In conjunction with Sunday’s “City Of Lover Concert” broadcast, Taylor Swift released the associated live versions of the songs she performed. They have all spent Monday gaining traction on the US iTunes sales chart.

“Cornelia Street” and “Death By A Thousand Cuts” both reached the Top 20. As of press time at 11:55PM ET Monday night, the former is #12 and the latter is #18.

The other “City of Lover” tracks are positioned as follows:

25) Daylight

44) The Archer

47) Lover

69) You Need To Calm Down

73) ME!

119) The Man

The original version of Swift’s “Lover” album also received a boost from the special. It reached #3 on the chart earlier Monday — and currently sits at #4.