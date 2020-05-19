in Music News, TV News

Just Sam’s “Rise Up” Cover Enters Top 3 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Rise Up” is the artist’s “American Idol” victory single.

Just Sam - Rise Up Artwork | Courtesy of Hollywood Records/19 Recordings

The eighteenth season of “American Idol” may have been unusual, notably in its dependence on remotely filmed episodes for the final phase of the competition. It nonetheless did still allow America to choose a winner following weeks of competition.

And that winner (Just Sam) is capturing early interest for her victory single (“Rise Up”).

As of press time at 11:55PM ET Monday night, the Andra Day cover is #3 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It trails only Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” and “The Voice” contestant Todd Tilghman’s “Long Way Home.”

On the heels of her “Idol” victory, Just Sam inked a record deal with Hollywood Records and 19 Recordings.

