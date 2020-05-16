Kid Rock & Sheryl Crow’s “Picture” Makes First Appearance On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

Kid Rock first released his “Picture (featuring Sheryl Crow)” in late 2002. The video, meanwhile, made its YouTube debut in the fall of 2010.

In May 2020, the song makes its first-ever appearance on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video earns #100 on this week’s chart, courtesy of the 837,000 American views it received during the May 8-14 tracking period. “Picture” was each artist’s most-streamed song on YouTube for the tracking period.

To date, the official “Picture” music video boasts 179 million views and 846,000 likes on the video platform.