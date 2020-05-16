IU & SUGA’s “Eight” Remains #1 On South Korean YouTube Music Videos Chart, Remains In Global Top 10

Despite launching late in the tracking period, IU’s “eight (produced by and featuring SUGA from BTS)” debuted at #1 on last week’s South Korean YouTube Music Videos Chart. It meanwhile started at #4 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

This week, it remains a dominant #1 in South Korea while staying inside the Top 10 globally.

“eight” received another 2.35 million South Korean views during the May 8-14 tracking period, nearly quadrupling the viewership figure for the week’s #2 video.

The official view meanwhile garnered 17.2 million worldwide views during the tracking period, resulting in a #8 position on this week’s chart.