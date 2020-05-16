in Music News

IU & SUGA’s “Eight” Remains #1 On South Korean YouTube Music Videos Chart, Remains In Global Top 10

“Eight” had a good second week on YouTube.

IU - Eight Cover Art | EDAM/Kakao M via @dlwrlma on Instagram

Despite launching late in the tracking period, IU’s “eight (produced by and featuring SUGA from BTS)” debuted at #1 on last week’s South Korean YouTube Music Videos Chart. It meanwhile started at #4 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

This week, it remains a dominant #1 in South Korea while staying inside the Top 10 globally.

“eight” received another 2.35 million South Korean views during the May 8-14 tracking period, nearly quadrupling the viewership figure for the week’s #2 video.

The official view meanwhile garnered 17.2 million worldwide views during the tracking period, resulting in a #8 position on this week’s chart.

eightiusuga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kid Rock & Sheryl Crow’s “Picture” Makes First Appearance On US YouTube Music Videos Chart