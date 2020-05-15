in Music News, New Music

The Pretty Reckless Reaches Top 20 On US iTunes Sales Chart For First Time With “Death By Rock and Roll”

“Death By Rock and Roll” is off to a great start on iTunes.

Death By Rock and Roll Cover - Fearless Records / The Chamber Group

Suffice it to say, fans were definitely excited for The Pretty Reckless’ new single.

Entitled “Death By Rock and Roll,” the song is enjoying a successful first day on the US iTunes sales chart. It is up to #19 on the all-genre listing as of press time at 8:15PM ET Friday night.

“Death By Rock and Roll” is by far the band’s highest-ranking song ever on the digital retailer. By comparison, breakthrough “Make Me Wanna Die” and record-breaking radio smash “Heaven Knows” peaked at #80 and #83 on the chart, respectively.

The song, moreover, occupies the #1 position on the US iTunes Rock Songs chart.

“Death By Rock and Roll” is the first taste of new TPR music since the band’s 2016 album “Who You Selling For.” It arrives on the heels of news that the band signed to Fearless Records.

