Twenty One Pilots Scheduled To Perform On May 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

twenty one pilots, whose “Level of Concern” is headed for #1 at alternative radio, will soon deliver a remote performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the duo will perform via video on the May 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

The twenty one pilots performance is part of a strong lineup; Friday’s “Fallon” will also include chats with Jennifer Lopez and Henry Winkler.

Full listings follow:

Friday, May 15: At Home Edition: Dwayne Johnson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest The Head and The Heart. Show 1264E

Monday, May 18: At Home Edition: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cole Sprouse and musical guest Billy Corgan. Show 1265E

Tuesday, May 19: At Home Edition: Ben Stiller, Hannah Gadsby and musical guest Tim McGraw. Show 1266E

Wednesday, May 20: At Home Edition: Anthony Anderson, Michelle Dockery and musical guest Gary Clark Jr. Show 1267E

Thursday, May 21: At Home Edition: Sofia Vergara, Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon and musical guest Courtney Barnett. Show 1268E

Friday, May 22: At Home Edition: Jennifer Lopez, Henry Winkler and musical guest twenty one pilots. Show 1269E