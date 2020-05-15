in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Headed For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Radio

“Blinding Lights” will take over the top spot at Hot AC.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video Screen | Republic

The Weeknd’s former pop radio #1 “Blinding Lights” is headed for the top spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

The multi-format smash received 4,565 spins during the first five days of the May 10-16 tracking period. Up 6% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Blinding Lights” at #1 on the building/real-time chart.

“Blinding Lights” does not hold a huge lead over Dua Lipa’s building #2 “Don’t Start Now” (4,508 spins), but it has the clear momentum advantage. Whereas “Blinding Lights” is up 6% from last week, “Don’t Start Now” is down 2%.

If they stay on similar trajectories as the week draws to a close, “Blinding Lights” will secure the official #1 position.

