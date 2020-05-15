Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Jonas Brothers Have Two Songs In Top 10

Update: Katy Perry’s “Daisies” continued its strong first day performance on the US iTunes sales chart, reaching #1 on the listing by 1:10PM ET Friday.

The new Jonas Brothers releases are also faring well, with “X (featuring Karol G)” up to #3 and “Five More Minutes” sitting at #8.

No other Friday releases are currently in the Top 10, although Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Thursday launch “If I’m Being Honest” is holding strong at #4.