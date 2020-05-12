in Pop Culture

Sommer Ray Looks Gorgeous, Showcases Killer Bikini Body In Sunny New Instagram Pictures; Post Reaches Nearly 500K Likes In Half Hour

Sommer Ray looks fantastic in a series of bikini pictures.

Via @sommerray on Instagram

Models don’t get to 25 million Instagram followers without routinely sharing great content.

Indeed, Sommer Ray rarely misses with her posts. Tuesday’s post, however, stands out even against her high standard.

Consisting of six pictures, the gallery post finds Sommer Ray looking fantastic in a yellow bikini. Gorgeous sunlight and Sommer Ray’s upbeat demeanor add to the vibe, resulting in undeniably great Instagram content.

Featuring tags for her backup account and her Shop Sommer Ray line, the post reached 480K likes in its first thirty minutes. It has also received plenty of supportive comments.

sommer ray

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

