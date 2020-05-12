in TV News

Sarah Paulson Chats, Tim McGraw Performs On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The episode also features a donation to some high school graduates.

Sarah Paulson on Ellen DeGeneres Show | Courtesy of Warner Bros / EllenTV Publicity

“Mrs. America” star Sarah Paulson appears as an interview guest on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Appearing via video conference, Paulson talks about quarantine life as well as her newly adopted puppy. Ellen additionally attempts to “scare” the award-winning actress.

Wednesday’s episode also features Tim McGraw, who performs his new single “I Called Mama.”

In addition to the celebrity guests, the episode features Winn-Dixie store managers Genel Schwab and Jimmy Scott, who were attempting to throw a quarantine graduation ceremony for their high schooler associates. As part of the endeavor, Ellen provides the graduates with $10,000 gifts, courtesy of Green Dot Bank.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but video highlights are already available:

