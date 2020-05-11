in Music News

Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama” Erupts As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

“I Called Mama” earns the most added honor by a considerable margin.

Tim McGraw - I Called Mama Lyric Video Screen | McGraw Music/BMLG

Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama” garnered an incredibly warm welcome at country radio.

Picked up by a whopping 147 Mediabase-monitored stations, it easily ranks as the week’s most added song.

Paramalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” takes second place on the add board; the track landed at 23 stations.

Brad Paisley’s “No I In Beer” follows in third with 17 new adds, while a count of 11 slots Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” in fourth.

Caroline Jones’ “All Of The Boys,” a playlist pickup for 10 stations, registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart” (6th-most, tie), Kane Brown’s “Cool Again” (6th-most, tie), Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” (8th-most, tie), Maren Morris’ “To Hell & Back” (8th-most, tie), Chris Bandi’s “Man Enough Now” (10th-most, tie), and Lady Antebellum’s “Champagne Night” (10th-most, tie).

blanco brownbrad paisleycaroline joneschris bandii called mamajason aldeankane brownLady Antebellumlee bricemaren morrisone of them girlsparker mccollumparmaleetim mcgraw

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song